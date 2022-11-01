T20 WC 2022, Eng vs NZ: Skipper Joss Buttler Shines As England Crush New Zealand By 20 Runs

England players celebrate after their win against New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. (Image Credits: ICC/Twitter)

JOSS BUTTLER-led England on Tuesday cemented their place in the semi-final stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 after the English side crushed top-ranked New Zealand by 20 runs in the Super 12 stage at The Gabba. With this England has finally turned the tables by keeping themselves alive in the tournament. Now, the onus will be on Australia which will witness a fight to qualify for the semifinals.

Earlier batting first, England openers Joss Buttler and Alex Hales stitched a partnership of 77 runs in 10 overs with the English skipper's majestic knock of 73 in just 47 deliveries. It was in the 11th over when Santner clinched Alex Hales (52 off 40) to give New Zealand the first breakthrough.

Buttler didn't stop there and kept hammering the bowling attack of the Kiwis. Except for Buttler, Hales and Livingstone, no English batter could reach the double-figure mark. England posted a total of 179 for 6 on the scoreboard.

Chasing 180, the Kiwis couldn't start off well with hitter Devon Conway returning to the pavilion in the second over. Skipper Kane Williamson tried to steady the innings of the Kiwis but was too sluggish to take his team over the line.

Glenn Phillips (62 off 36), who scored a century in the last match, tried his best in the middle overs, stitching a 91-run partnership with Williamson, but his efforts went in vain with no Kiwi batter helping him from the other hand.

Soon after at 17.3 overs, it was Sam Curran who took off Glenn Phillips making themselves regain control over the match New Zealand finished at 159/6 and fell short by 20 runs. Pacers Sam Curran (2/26) and Chris Woakes (2/33) were impressive for England. Ben Stokes and Mark Wood also picked a wicket each. Buttler's match-winning 73 earned him the 'Man of the Match' title.

This match result has surely raised the hope for England to qualify for the semi-finals as they have to face Sri Lanka in their upcoming match which is 3rd from the bottom of the points Table.