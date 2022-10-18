T20 WC 2022: Black Adam Actor Dwayne Johnson Hypes 'Greatest Rivalry' India Vs Pakistan Match | Watch

India vs Pakistan, the most awaited clash of the year is just a few days away and cricket fans are all ready for the same. Amid everything, Hollywood star 'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson has given a shout-out for the upcoming clash between arch-rival that has taken the excitement for the same to another level. India and Pakistan will face each other in a high-octane match in T20 Worldcup 2022 on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

On Tuesday, Starsports, the official broadcast partner of the world cup in India shared a video featuring The Rock which went viral instantly. In the video, Dwayne Johnson, who is awaiting the release of his next superhero film Black Adam said, "When the greatest rivals collide, the world will stand still. This is more than just a cricket match. It is time for India vs Pakistan."

Starsports captioned the video, "@TheRock is #ReadyForT20WC and will kickstart the #GreatestRivalry in style on 23rd Oct, 7 AM onwards on #CricketLive." Check the video here:

Meanwhile, talking about T20 World Cup 2022, the tournament has already started in Australia on October 16 and its final would be held on November 3rd. Also, India defeated Australia in the warm-up match of the T20 World Cup on Monday and now are gearing up to play a second warm-up match against New Zealand on October 19. In the world cup 2022, India is in Group 2 with Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and two qualifiers.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.