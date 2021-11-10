Abu Dhabi | Jagran Sports Desk: Riding high on Daryl Mitchell's fiery batting New Zealand defeated England by 5 wickets in the semi-finals 1 of the ICC T20 WC 2021. Chasing quiet challenging target of 167 set by England, the Kiwis were reduced to 13/2, after their two batters were chased off to the pavilion for single-digit scores.

Daryl Mitchel and Conway stabilized the inning and Rode high on 72 run off 47 balls Mitchell was named Man of the match. Earlier, Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan helped England to set a target of 166 in front of New Zealand in a high octane match.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the historic win of New Zealand over England in T20 WC 2021:

New Zealand has 0 super star player and 11 solid team players. Well done #NewZealand — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 10, 2021



Brilliant stuff from @BLACKCAPS. They have qualified for the final in all 3 @ICC events: 2019 WC, 2021 WTC, & now #T20Worldcup.

And please don't call this as NZ punching above their weight etc, it would be a disservice to this team that is as good if not better than most. #ENGvNZ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 10, 2021

What a knock this has been from Daryl Mitchell👏👏👏 #ENGvsNZ — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 10, 2021

England right now pic.twitter.com/nUheu4j5Iv — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 10, 2021

Wow. Pure class. What a Comeback. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 10, 2021



Wowwww…what a win. Of course, Mitchell was there till the end to seal it but the game-changer tonight was Jimmy Neesham. The Jordan over. The momentum shifter. Well done, #NZ #T20WorldCup — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 10, 2021

Congratulations New Zealand!! Fantastic game of cricket, NZ never gave-up and waited for big overs in the end, very well executed. 👏👏 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 10, 2021

Posted By: Ashita Singh