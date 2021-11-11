Dubai | Jagran Sports Desk: Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan has achieved a massive milestone in the match against Australia on Thursday. Rizwan became the only player to score 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. He displayed some class action against the Kangaroos and scored his third half-century. The 29-year-old is scoring big runs in the whole ICC T20I WC 2021.

He slammed a fifty against arch-rivals India (79) and Namibia (79)…He continued his great form and scored another one against Australia in the second final of the tournament.

Rizwan has now become the only cricketer to score 1000 runs in a single year in T20I history! he has 266 runs to account for in this T20 WC 2021.

Earlier, the record of most runs in a calendar year in T20I was held by Ireland batter Paul Stirling who smashed 748 runs in just 20 innings in 2019 at an average of 41.55 and strike rate of 140.60. During this period he also smashed 8 half-centuries.

Mohammad Rizwan alongside Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam is on the top of the runs list in a year chart and the Pakistan openers are the only two batters in the history of T20 Internationals to score 800+ runs in a calendar year.

Rizwan has played 23 T20 International games for Pakistan National Cricket Team in 2021 and he has smashed 1033 runs at an average of 86.08 and strike rate of 136.45. He has also smashed 10 half-centuries and one century during this period with his highest score being unbeaten 104.

In the crucial match against Australia, Rizwan played an outstanding knock of 67 nd was able to smash a half-century. Currently, Pakistan and Australia are facing each other in race to qualify for the T20I WC 2021 Finals.

