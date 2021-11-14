Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Kane Williamson stunned and scripted history by achieving not one but three massive milestones during his brilliant knock against Australia in the final of ICC T20I WC 2021 on Sunday.

Williamson scored 85 runs off 48 balls in the summit clash and tied with Marlon Samuels' record for the highest individual score by a batsman in the final. The West Indies batsman had scored an unbeaten 85 off 66 deliveries in the 2016 final against England in Kolkata. The list also features Marlon Samuels for 78 vs SL 2012, Virat Kohli for 77 vs SL 2014, and Gautam Gambhir for 75 vs Pak 2007.

After reaching the half-century mark in just 32 balls, Williamson becomes the player to hit the fastest fifty in the final of a men's T20 World Cup competition. and also became the second captain to score a half-century after Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, who had scored an unbeaten 64 against Pakistan at the Lord's in 2009.

Adding to his two milestones, Kane Williamson also achieved the feat to become Captain with the highest individual score in the Men's T20 WC. He surpassed Kumar Sangakkara and added another feather in his cap.

Invited to bat, New Zealand scored a challenging 172 for four against Australia in the T20 World Cup title clash, here on Sunday.

Skipper Kane Williamson top-scored for the BlackCaps with his 85-run knock while opener Martin Guptill contributed 28 runs.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood (3/16) took three out of four wickets while leg-spinner Adam Zampa (1/26) accounted for one batsman.

