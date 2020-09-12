Dhoni has captained Chennai in all 12 seasons of the T-20 league and led the team to three titles.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian batsman S Batrinath has revealed that the Chennai team management wanted Virendra Sehwag and not MS Dhoni as its skipper for the inaugural season of the BCCI’s T-20 league back in 2008.

Ahead of the twelfth season, Badrinath, who has played for Chennai, revealed on his Youtube Channel that the management went ahead with Dhoni only after Sehwag cleared he wanted to play for Delhi.

"The league started in 2008, and if you see who was the first option for Chennai Super Kings, it was Virender Sehwag,” Badrinath said. “The management had decided on picking Sehwag for sure, but Sehwag himself said that he was brought up in Delhi, so he would have a better connection.

“The management agreed for him to play in Delhi, thinking it would be better. Then came the auctions, and they saw who was the better player, and before that India won the 2007 World T20. And only then did they decide to sign Dhoni.

At Rs 6 crore, Dhoni was the most expensive player in 2008. With him as captain in all 12 seasons, Chennai has lifted the T-20 league trophy thrice -- in 2010, 2011 and 2018 -- and holds the record of the most appearances in the playoffs - ten and the Final --eight of the league.



The thirteenth edition of the T-20 league will be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10. Previous year's runners-up Chennai will face defending champions Mumbai in the opening match. Ahead of the tournament, Chennai faced setbacks when two of its players -- Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulled out, citing personal reasons.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja