New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 13th season of the famous T20 league of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) will begin from 19 September and will continue till November 10. Owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, this season of the BCCI’s T20 league will be held in the United Arab Emirates.

While T20 cricket generally favours batsmen, the role of an all-rounder is also crucial in this format of the game. From Ben Stokes to Hardik Pandya to Kieron Pollard, we have witnessed the amazing performances of some really good all-rounders in the BCCI’s famous T20 league over the years. So as you prepare for the upcoming season of the T20 league, here’s a look at some all-rounders to watch out for in the 13th edition:

Hardik Pandya

We all know the potential Hardik Pandya has! He is one the cricketers who should be given credit for Mumbai’s title victory last year as he played some match-defining innings for his team. In 2019, Hardik scored 402 runs in 16 games at a whopping strike rate of 191.42 for Mumbai. He also picked up 14 wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is a player to watch out for in this season of the BCCI’s T20 league. Jadeja over the years has shown that he has the ability to hit the ball real hard and score some useful runs. Apart from his batting, Jadeja is a quality spinner and can take some crucial wickets in the game.

Andre Russell

Andra Russell is a real power hitter and can be a real destructive player. Last year, Russell was almost unstoppable with the bat and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for Kolkata in a lot of matches. In 2019, Russell scored 510 runs for Kolkata at a strike rate of more than 200 and the Jamaican would look to continue his performance in this year too.

Chris Morris

In 2019, Chris Morris played some crucial knocks with both bat and ball for Delhi and thus Bangalore decided to buy him to change their fortunes. In 2019, Morris scored runs at a brilliant average of over 150 and picked 13 wickets for Delhi and the team management of Bangalore would hope that the South African continues his performance this year too.

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes is unarguably the best all-rounder in the world cricket at present. Stokes had a brilliant 2019 but wasn’t able to continue his form for Rajasthan in 12th season of the BCCI’s T20 league. He, however, had a fantastic World Cup 2019 and Ashes 2019 and would look to continue his form in this year T20 league.

