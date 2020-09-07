In a statement, the franchise confirmed that its assistant physiotherapist has tested positive for coronavirus, adding that he has been quarantined.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In another shocking for the Board of Cricket Control in India's T20 league (BCCI), the assistant physiotherapist of Delhi has tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus.

In a statement, the franchise confirmed that its assistant physiotherapist has tested positive for coronavirus, adding that he has been quarantined.

The franchise further said that did not come in contact with any other member of the team and had travelled independently to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier last week. He, however, had tested negative for the infection in the first two tests, conducted on days 1 and 3 respectively after arrival, the franchise said.

"He was isolated immediately, and is currently at the IPL isolation facility in Dubai for the next 14 days, at the end of which he will have to produce two negative reports for him to be able to join the Delhi Capitals squad. The franchise's medical team is in constant touch with him, and wishes him a speedy recovery," the franchise said in a statement.

"He was yet to meet with, and had not been in contact with any players or staff of the franchise. He was isolated immediately, and is currently at the IPL Isolation Facility in Dubai for the next 14 days, at the end of which he will have to produce two negative reports for him to be able to join the Delhi Capitals squad. The franchise’s medical team is in constant touch with him, and wishes him a speedy recovery," it added.

Delhi is the third team after Rajasthan and Chennai that has reported a coronavirus case. Earlier, 13 members of Chennai, including an Indian T20 specialist, had tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus. Meanwhile, Delhi will begin their campaign against Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 20.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma