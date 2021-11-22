Shahrukh Khan became the Man of the match for his 33 runs* knock | Twitter/@shahrukh_35

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Tamil Nadu beat Karnataka in the finals of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in a last ball thriller. Tamil Nadu lifted the title for second consecutive time. Tamil Nadu needed five runs to win in the last ball. Shahrukh Khan helped Tamil Nadu to complete the chase of 152 runs successfully by hitting a six on the final delivery.

WHAT. A. FINISH! 👌 👌



A last-ball SIX from @shahrukh_35 does the trick! 💪 💪



Tamil Nadu hold their nerve & beat the spirited Karnataka side by 4 wickets to seal the title-clinching victory. 👏 👏 #TNvKAR #SyedMushtaqAliT20 #Final



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/RfCtkN0bjq pic.twitter.com/G2agPC795B — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 22, 2021

Shahrukh Khan became the Man of the match for his 33 runs, not out knock (15b; 1x4, 3x6).

Tamil Nadu, who had entered India’s premier T20 competition as the defending champions, had qualified for their third straight final. The defending champions managed to lift the title for second consecutive time.

Karun Nair gave the much-needed success by ball to Karnataka as he took the wickets of Sudharsan (9) while keeping Tamil Nadu to 51/2 in the eighth over. Karnataka bowlers further took wickets, resulting in the dismissals of Shankar (18) and Jagadeeshan (41) as Tamil Nadu needed 57 to win from 28 balls.

Defending champion Tamil Nadu was left needing 16 runs to win from the last over after the top and middle order failed to score at an adequate rate. Shahrukh's unbeaten 33 off 15 balls was instrumental in taking his team over the line from a precarious 57 to win off 28 balls.

Stumbled by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka lost wickets early on after which Abhinav Manohar's act by bat took the team past 100. Praveen Dubey and Jagadeesha Suchith's knocks by bat took Karnataka to a competitive 151 for seven with 42 runs coming in the last three overs.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma