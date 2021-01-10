Cricket Australia has ensured "strict against" against the individuals who allegedly hurled racial slurs at Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah during the third test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Cricket Australia has ensured "strict action" against the individuals who allegedly hurled racial slurs at Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah during the third test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Sunday.

India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane had lodged a complaint with the square-leg umpire about racial abuse by a few Ausralian spectators during the fourth day of the third test match at SCG. Six spectators were evicted from the ground after the incident. It was the second straight day that the Indian players had complaint of racial abuse.

Taking to twitter, Shah said racism has no place in "our great sport" or in any walk of society and that such acts of discrimination will not be tolerated.

"Racism has no place in our great sport or in any walk of society. I have spoken to Cricket Australia and they have ensured strict action against the offenders. BCCI and Cricket Australia stand together. These acts of discrimination will not be tolerated," Shah tweeted.

Meanwhile, The International Cricket has condemned the incident and sought an action taken report from Cricket Australia. "The International Cricket Council (ICC) has strongly condemned reported incidents of racism during the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground and have offered Cricket Australia all necessary support in investigating the incidents," the apex body said, as quoted in a report by news agency PTI.

Earlier today, Cricket Australia had apologised to the Indian cricket team for the incident and said they would prosecute the matter to its fullest extent. "As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent," said Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security.

