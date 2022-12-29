Suryakumar Yadav Reveals His Father's Message After Becoming India's Vice-Captain For SL T20Is

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played at Wankhede Stadium on January 3. (Photo: ANI)

India batter Suryakumar Yadav is having a year to remember with his consistent performance across the formats. The in-form batter got the reward of his form as he has been appointed as vice-captain for the T20Is against Sri Lanka.

However, Suryakumar was not aware of the news until his father forwarded the team list. His father also gave him some valuable advice on his batting.

“I wasn’t expecting but the way last year had gone, I can only say that it’s like a reward to me. It feels great and I am really looking forward to it,” Indian Express quoted Yadav as saying on the sidelines of Mumbai’s Ranji game against Saurashtra.

“My father forwarded me the team, he is always on social media and keeps forwarding me things. I spoke to him once I saw the message. In that text, he had a small message for me: not to take pressure and enjoy batting,” he added.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead India in T20Is while Rohit Sharma will take charge of the ODI side against Sri Lanka.

Commenting on how it feels after taking the leadership role the batter said, “I closed my eyes and thought,” Is this a dream?” but it felt really nice. It still feels like a dream but it’s the hard work of the past so many years. It was like a seed planted years ago and now the tree has grown up. Now I’m eating the fruits of it. I will try to stretch it as long as I can.”

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against Sri Lanka commencing on January 3.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.