Suryakumar Yadav Retains No. 2 Spot In Batters' List Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India's in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav has retained his no. 2 spot in the ICC latest player rankings issued on Wednesday. He will enter the T20 World Cup as the second-ranked player only after Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan, who has gained rating points to make himself comfortable at the top spot.

Rizwan finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 201 runs in the recently concluded tri-series, in which he also scored two fifties. Opener Babar Azam is still at the third spot in the rankings with 808 points. The trio of Rizwan-Suryakumar-Azam will continue to battle out for the top three spot during the T20 WC.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan will enter the T20 World Cup as the top all-rounder. Shakib regained his top spot after some top-class performances in the recently concluded tri-series against New Zealand and Pakistan, in which he scored 154 runs in three innings with two back-to-back fifties. He displaced Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

Another notable movement saw New Zealander right-hand batter Glenn Phillips jump 13 spots to break into the top 10 after an impressive tri-series against Pakistan and Bangladesh, in which he scored 130 runs in four innings with a half-century.

There was some movement among the bowlers as well, with Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman entering the top five after jumping two spots and Keshav Maharaj moving to number eight.

Australian seam bowler Josh Hazlewood (705 rating points) retained his top spot among T20 bowlers, but Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (696), Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasanranga (692 words) and South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (688) are also close.

