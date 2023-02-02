Suryakumar Yadav Leaves Sanjay Manjrekar, Sunil Gavaskar In Shock With His 'Sensational' Catches | Watch

Suryakumar Yadav took an exceptional catch at first slip in the third over to send Glenn Phillips back into the hut. (Photo: Twitter)

INDIA registered an emphatic 168-run win over New Zealand in the third T20I and sealed the three-match series 2-1 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

It was the biggest win by a margin in T20I between two full member nations. India bettered their previous record of 143-run win against Ireland in Dublin in 2018. Pakistan also had defeated West Indies by 143 runs in Karachi in 2018.

After Shubman Gill's (126* off 63 balls) blistering century, it was Indian bowlers especially skipper Hardik Pandya who kept New Zealand batters at bay. He returned with figures of 4-16 in his four-over quota.

If Gill and Pandya dominated the batting and bowling departments, Suryakumar Yadav stole the show in the fielding department after contributing 13-ball 24 runs.

Suryakumar took two exceptional catches at first slip to send Finn Allen (3) and Glenn Phillips (2) back to the pavilion.

Reacting to the second catch which was almost the action-replay of the previous one, commentators Sanjay Manjrekar and Sunil Gavaskar were in awe of his athletic skills.

After his catch in the third over, Manjrekar exclaimed, "Now is that action-replay? Fairytale stuff this. Good ball to begin with and another sensational catch!"

"Top-class catching. The length and the line around the off-stump. This is a pitch where there is a little extra carry for the proper bowlers and that is what Hardik Pandya is doing. He is hitting the ball into the pitch and getting that extra bounce and again the timing of the jump. Unbelievable again. It looks like an action-replay of that first catch, which got rid of Finn Allen. This a big wicket", Gavaskar added.

Suryakumar took his third catch of the evening by grabbing Mitchell Santner (13) at the deep midwicket boundary.

India bundled New Zealand for 66 all out in 12.1 overs. Apart from Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik and Shivam Mavi picked two wickets each to give India a thumping win in the match.