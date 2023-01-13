Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Earn Maiden Test Call-Up For Australia Tests; Prithvi Shaw Returns For NZ T20Is

THE Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the squads for New Zealand's limited-overs tour of India and the first two Test matches against Australia.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to miss the T20Is for India as BCCI wants to limit the experienced duo to ODIs only. Both have been excluded from the T20Is against New Zealand.

Prithvi Shaw has been named in the T20I squad after his record-breaking domestic performance while wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma has retained his place in the squad. Sanju Samson has been dropped from the T20I side while KL Rahul and Axar Patel were unavailable for the New Zealand series due to family commitments.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: India’s squads for Mastercard New Zealand tour of India and first two Test matches against Australia announced#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia — BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2023

New Zealand will tour India to play three ODIs and as many T20Is commencing on Wednesday, January 18.

India's major home series will be against Australia, four-match Test series (Border-Gavaskar Trophy) which will play a huge role in the hosts' dream of playing the World Test Championship final. BCCI has named the squad for the first two Test which will be played in Nagpur and Delhi.

Jasprit Bumrah will miss the opening two red-ball games while Suryakumaar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have benefitted from the limited-overs form as they earn their maiden call-up for the Test squad. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also included in the squad but his participation will be subject to fitness.

India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

India's squad for the first two Tests vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice Captain), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (Wicket Keeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicket Keeper), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Suryakumar Yadav.