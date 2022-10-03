Suryakumar Yadav - India's Mr Dependable With 360-Degree Range

Time and again, the prolific batter Suryakumar Yadav is proving that he is tailor-made for the shortest format of the game. Whenever he is in the middle, the right-handed batter is recreating his shots which is customed by him according to his batting-style.

The star batter always turns eyeballs with his wide array of shots ranging all-around the park covering every corner of the field. The wagon wheel of his innings is always attractive and diverse which is rare to find in limited-overs of game. The 32-year-old is enjoying the form of his life as he is consistently performing for India at no. 4. The batter has scored half-centuries in his last three innings and has an overall strike-rate of above 175 in T20Is, highest among all active players.

In his 33-match T20I career, he has accumulated over 1000 runs and became the fastest in terms of balls (573) faced to reach the milestone. He also became the third fastest (31 innings) Indian to complete the feat.

Record Breaking Innings

During his 22-ball 61-run knock which was laced up with 5 sixes and as many fours, he also brought up the joint second-fastest half-century for Team India in T20I cricket. Suryakumar equalled KL Rahul's feat to get to a brilliant fifty.

He became the first batter in the history of cricket to smash 50 sixes in the shortest format of the game in a single calendar year. He has a total of 50 sixes in the 2022 calendar year.

His distant rival is Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who had hit 42 sixes last year. New Zealand's veteran opener Martin Guptill is at the third, with 41 maximums during the 2021 calendar year.

Rise Of Suryakumar In Indian Side

After the 36-ball 69 against Australia in the third and final T20I of the series, former India skipper Virat Kohli, who was at the non-striker's end, had said that it was the best he had seen of Suryakumar in last six months.

"Absolute clarity in what he wants to do. He has the game to bat under any sort of situation and any condition. He has shown that already. He got a hundred in England, he batted beautifully in the Asia Cup. Here he is striking the ball as well as I have seen him in the last six months. It's the array of shots and to play those shots at the right time is such a tremendous skill. He's a guy who knows his game inside out. He's got the gift of timing and I was in awe watching him play his shots," Kohli had said.

The Mumbai batter has peaked at the right time of his career as India are looking to lift their second T20 World Cup which is around the corner in Australia. India's middle-order batting will be at Suryakumar's hands in the showpiece event as the batter perfectly knows how to boost run-rate in the middle overs of the innings.

Suryakumar made his T20I debut in March last year and is now became the vital cog of India's batting-order. When he is in the middle even the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma plays second fiddle, this is the aura Suryakumar has earned to his name.

However, his induction in the national side came very late despite being in consistent performer in the domestic circuit and IPLs. But the player turned it into positive as the he came into the Indian team as an batter with plenty of experience and rest was assured by his game.

Performance in domestic cricket

In 123 IPL games, Suryakumar has 2644 runs including 16 half-centuries with the best score of 82. In 77 first class matches, he had accumulated 5326 runs including a double ton and 14 centuries. Suryakumar had the backing of records to his name but yet he was picked very late in the Indian side.

In spite of that, the ever-smiling 'Surya'kumar is always ready to shine whenever situation demands for the Indian team. His form is need to cared with caution heading to the next month's T20 World Cup.

After the series-clinching win over South Africa in the second T20I match, India skipper Rohit Sharma candidly said, "I'm thinking of not playing Surya till the 23rd to keep his form (laughs)."

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.