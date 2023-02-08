'Suryakumar Yadav Demands That Position, I Think It’s Straightforward': Ravi Shastri On No. 5 Spot In India's XI

On the eve of the first Test against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, former India head coach Ravi Shastri revealed his team combination for the opening match of the four-match series in Nagpur.

While skipper Rohit Sharma hesitated to reveal his playing XI for the opening Test in the pre-match press conference but Shastri remained confident in picking his 11 players.



Shastri backed Suryakumar Yadav for the no. 5 spot in absence of injured Shreyas Iyer. As per the veteran cricketer, Suryakumar will be the right fit in the middle order to play against spinners over Shubman Gill.

"At number five, Suryakumar (Yadav) will get the position, because there’s no Shreyas (Iyer),” Shastri told host Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC Review.

"There’ll be talk about, 'can (Shubman) Gill bat at five?’ I think you need the right guy for the right number. At five, when you go there, especially if the ball is turning, then you need someone who is good at playing the right shots against spin.

"Surya demands that position. I think it’s straightforward," he added.

Predicting the result of the series, Shastri feels that India should clean sweep the series 4-0 as they're playing on home conditions.

"India should look to win 4-0, we’re playing at home. I’m brutal. I’ve been to two tours of Australia, I know what’s happened," Shastri said.

"My mindset would be, ‘How can I beat Australia 4-0 if I’m the coach’, which means day one, I want a ball to pitch on leg stump and hit off stump. I want it to rip.

"If someone asks me what kind of pitch? Expect that. If you lose the toss, expect the ball to turn in the first session of play. That’s what I want, and take it from there," he added.

On the debate over Gill or KL Rahul who should open with skipper Rohit Sharma, Shastri believes that the decision on Gill’s inclusion should come down to which of he or Rahul looks in better touch to open the batting.

"Shubman or Rahul depends on the team management, what they think. Obviously, you'd want to go with what you've been doing in the past, but form becomes critical. You know, someone's hitting it real sweet and it's coming out of the centre of the bat. Then, you know, you wake up, and say, ‘listen’," Shastri said.

"I’d have been watching Gill and Rahul very closely in the nets. Very closely. If it’s a hard call; when I see footwork, when I see timing as to who is batting better. If it has to be Shubman ahead of Rahul, so be it. You know, straight. You have to see that. I won’t say that KL Rahul is the vice-captain so he becomes the automatic choice," he added.