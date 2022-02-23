New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a massive setback for the Indian cricket team, batsman Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar have been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka due to injuries, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday.

1-year-old Suryakumar has been ruled due to a hairline fracture on his hand. Suryakumar had suffered the injury while fielding during the third T20I against West Indies at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata last week.

Besides Suryakumar, in-form pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the T20I series against the Lankan Lions due to a hamstring injury. Like Suryakumar, Chahar too had suffered the injury during the third T20I against the West Indies.

"Deepak sustained a right quadriceps injury during bowling while Suryakumar suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries," the BCCI release said.

Both Suryakumar and Chahar had played a key role in India 3-0 whitewash against Kieron Pollard's West Indies. Suryakumar was also adjudged the Player of the Series in the series.

However, the BCCI is unexpected to announce Suryakumar and Chahar's replacements as the Indian team already have plenty of options, especially in the bowling department. Rohit Sharma's India will also be bolstered with Jasprit Bumrah's return to the squad.

The three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be played on February 24, 26 and 27. The first T20I will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow while the last two games will be played on the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

India's Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), and Avesh Khan.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma