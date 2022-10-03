Suryakumar Yadav Completes 1000 T20I Runs, Becomes Fastest To Do So By Balls Faced

India star batter Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday another record his flying international career as he became the fastest to reach the 1000 T20I runs in terms of balls faced.

The right-handed batter took 573 balls to reach 1000 runs in the shortest format of the game. He also became the third fastest (31 innings) Indian to complete the milestone.

Glenn Maxwell had held the record for getting there in 604 balls, but Yadav easily surpassed that, making the feat off his 573rd ball in T20Is.

Suryakumar reached the milestone in just 18 balls and by virtue of that brought up the joint second-fastest half-century for Team India in T20I cricket. Yuvraj Singh still holds the record for his 12-ball fifty in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. Suryakumar equalled KL Rahul's feat to get to a brilliant fifty.

He completed 1,000 T20I runs at a strike rate of almost 175 and 40 on average. Former India skipper Virat Kohli is the fastest Indian batter to get 1000 runs in T20Is as he took only 27 innings to reach the milestone. KL Rahul is next on the list who achieved the feat in 29 innings.

Suryakumar is the 9th Indian batter to join the elite list of batters, including Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, and Suresh Raina. The fourth fastest Indian to reach the milestone is Rohit Sharma, who achieved the feat in 40 innings.

Coming back to the match, Suryakumar struck 22-ball 61 and hit 5 sixes and as many fours in his record break innings.

India won the match by 16 runs to seal the series 2-0, their first T20I series win over South Africa as India successfully defended a total of 237/3 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

The last T20I of the series will be played in Indore on October 4.