Suryakumar Yadav Becomes First Batter In T20I To Complete This Feat In 2022

India's in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav has been enjoying his purple patch in the ongoing T20 World Cup as he added another accolade to his name. The stylish player became the first batter in this calendar year to complete 1000 T20I runs.

Suryakumar achieved the feat in India's ongoing Super 12 clash against Zimbabwe at Melbourne Cricket Ground. He smashed a fiery 25-ball 61 to steer India to 186/5 in 20 overs after opting to bat first.

In his 25-ball knock, the 32-year-old smashed four sixes and six fours at a strike rate of 244.

Suryakumar has been in prolific form in the marquee event so far as he smashed his third fifth in his inaugural T20 World Cup. He scored 51* against Netherlands, 68 against South Africa and continued his great touch against Zimbabwe.

He is also the leading run-getter in T20Is in 2022, with 1026 runs, including a century and nine fifties. Suryakumar is well ahead of his nearest competitor Rizwan, who is at second place with 924 runs in 23 matches with nine half-centuries.

Another in-form India star Virat Kohli is at the third spot with 731 runs in 19 matches including a century and seven fifties.

The rising star recently overtook Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to become the No. 1 T20I batter in the ICC rankings.

Coming back to the match, the Rohit Sharma-led side has already qualified for the semi-final spot and will look to finish at the top of the table with a win against Zimbabwe. Pakistan are the other team to reach the semi-final from Group 2 after registering a win over Bangladesh and South Africa failing to win their match against Netherlands.