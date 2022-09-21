Suryakumar Reaches 3rd Spot, Hardik, Axar Gain Big In ICC T20I Rankings

Suryakumar Yadav while playing a shot during the 1st T20I match between India and Australia, at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

India star batter Suryakumar Yadav has replaced Pakistan skipper Babar Azam at the third spot in the ICC T20I player rankings after 25-ball 46 against Australia in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya's knock of 71 in 30 balls has lifted him 22 places to 65th position. He has also overtaken Australia’s Glenn Maxwell to take fifth position among all-rounders. Axar Patel has moved up the list for bowlers, his haul of three for 17 taking him from 57th to 33rd position.

For Australia, Player of the Match Cameron Green has entered the top 100 after smashing a 30-ball 61 while fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who grabbed two wickets in the match, retains No. 1 position in the bowlers’ list.

On the other hand, Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan has consolidated his position at the top of the batters’ list after scoring a 46-ball 68 in the first of seven T20Is against Australia at home. Rizwan has gained 15 rating points to reach a career-best 825 rating points, 33 more than second placed Aiden Markram of South Africa.

Fast Bowler Haris Rauf (up four places to 31st), spinners Mohammad Nawaz (up three places to 31st) and Usman Qadir (up 16 places to 102nd) are the other Pakistan players to move up the list.



For England, left-arm seam bowler Sam Curran has advanced 19 places to 52nd position while batters. Alex Hales (126th) and Harry Brook (147th) have also gained after contributing to their win.