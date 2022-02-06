New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Suresh Raina's father, Trilokchand Raina died on Sunday after losing battle from Cancer. Trilokchand Raina was a military officer and had mastery of making bombs in an ordnance factory. He left his mortal body for heavenly departure at Suresh Raina's Ghaziabad Residence.

Raina's father was suffering from cancer for a long time and his health deteriorated even more last December after that Trilokchand's health remained deteriorating. Raina was living with her father only and he was present at Ghaziabad's residence of his.

Raina's father belonged to Jammu and Kashmir, his native village was Rainawari in the state. For being a Kashmiri Pandit, Trilokchand Raina was forced to leave his native place in J&K after the killings of the Kashmiri Pandits in the year 1990. His family then settled in Muradnagar town.

He used to earn ₹10,000 per month as his salary, which was too low to afford the cricket coaching fees for Raina. Trilokchand is survived by his two sons, Dinesh Raina and Suresh Raina, and two daughters.

Trilokchand's demise came on the same day when the nation is mourning the loss of India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar. Although, Raina till now has not mentioned death of her father he mourned Lata Didi's death and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Bharat Ratna Lata Didi. Your legacy will live on forever in our lives and in our hearts. Rest in peace. Om Shanti."

On the professional front, Suresh Raina will play IPL 2022. He had announced his retirement from international cricket in the year 2020.

Posted By: Ashita Singh