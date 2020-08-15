Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Saturday announced his retirement from the international cricket. Raina made the announcement soon after MS Dhoni, who also hung up his boots from international cricket.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Suresh Raina Retirement: Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Saturday announced his retirement from the international cricket. Raina made the announcement soon after MS Dhoni, who also hung up his boots from international cricket. "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind! (sic)", he said.

The left hander's energetic batting performance was an essential cog in India's middle order for a long time and he proved his worth by changing the course of the match in India's favour. As the southpaw hangs his boots, take a look at the top five innings of Suresh Raina.

101* vs South Africa at Gros Islet, 2010

Raina braved the likes of Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Kallis to hit a century off just 60 balls in the ICC World T20 in 2010. Before this innings, Raina had failed to perform up to his reputation. However, this innings changed everything for Raina and he became the first Indian to score a hundred in all the three formats of the game.

110 vs Zimbabwe at Auckland, 2015

While some of you may argue that how can an innings against a team like Zimbabwe be ranked in top five. However, this is considered as one of the best innings of Raina's career. In the 2015 World Cup encounter against Zimbabwe, India was set a target of 288, thanks for Brendan Taylor's century. India lost both the openers at the score of just 21 runs. Rahane also fall when the team was at 71. With three wickets down at just 71, Raina and MS Dhoni then took control of the innings and made sure India don't allow Zimbabwe a chance to create one of the biggest upsets of cricketing history. Raina went on to score 110, while Mahi scored 85 to take India home.

34* vs Australia at Ahmedabad, 2011

This again will raise several eyebrows but 34 not out against Australia in the quarter-final of the 2011 World Cup was one of the finest innings of Suresh Raina. It was a pressure match and with 74 needed off 12 overs, could have gone either side. However, Raina stitched a crucial partnership with Yuvraj Singh and India won the match.

116* vs Bangladesh at Karachi, 2008

This Asia Cup innings of Suresh Raina also came at a crucial time when the team was in a tight spot at 56 for two in chase of 284 on a flat track. Raina stitched a 139-run stand with Gautam Gambhir and then Yuvraj Singh and went on to score match-winning 116.

49* vs Australia at Sydney, 2016

Chasing 197 in T20s that too against a team like Australia in Australia is not an easy task. However, Suresh Raina made sure it is done with his top innings of unbeaten 49. While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli laid the foundation with their respective fifties, it was Raina who kept India alive in the game and ensured victory.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma