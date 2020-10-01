Suresh Raina, along with Rohit Sharma and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli are the only three players to have gone past the 5000-run mark in the IPL.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Thursday congratulated Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on completing 5000 runs in the Indian Premier League during match against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi. Raina, along with Sharma and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli are the only three players to have gone past the 5000-run mark in the IPL.

“Heartiest congratulations my brother on achieving another great milestone of completing 5k runs @ImRo45. Proud of you, more power to you!” Raina tweeted.

Sharma achieve the feat against Kings XI Punjab in game 13 of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. The Mumbai Indians skipper was just two runs short of 5000 runs when he came to bat. He went on to score 70 runs in the innings, guiding his team to 191 at the end of 20 overs.

Rohit has scored 5068 runs in 192 matches at a strike rate of 130.85, while Kohli has scored 5427 runs in 179 appearances.

