Suresh Raina Bids Adieu To All Forms Of Cricket: 'Absolute Honour To Represent My Country'

Veteran India cricketer Suresh Raina on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, including the Indian Premier League (IPL). Taking it to Twitter, the 35-year-old southpaw thanked the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Uttar Pradesh cricket association, and his fans for their support over the years.

"It has been an absolute honour to represent my country and state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket," Raina tweeted. "I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir and all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities."

It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities 🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 6, 2022

Raina, a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning, had announced his retirement from international cricket along with former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on August 15, 2020. In an international career spanning 13 years, he represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is.

Also known as 'Mr IPL' for his exploits in the cash-rich league, Raina has 5528 runs to his name in 205 IPL games with 39 half-centuries and one century at a strike rate of 136.76. However, despite this, he went unsold in IPL 2022.

The southpaw, who was the first Indian to score centuries in all three formats of the game, is now planning to play different T20 leagues across the globe. Here it must be mentioned that the former India batsman will play in the Road Safety World Series 2022, which will begin from September 10.

"I want to continue playing cricket for two or three years. There are some exciting youngsters who are coming through the ranks of Uttar Pradesh cricket. I have already taken my No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA). I have informed BCCI secretary Jay Shah and vice-president Rajiv Shukla about my decision," he was quoted as saying by Dainik Jagran.

"I will play in the Road Safety Series. T20 franchises from South Africa, Sri Lanka and UAE have contacted me but I am yet to take any decision."