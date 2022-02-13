New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Suresh Raina who is also known as Mr.IPL remained unsold in this year's IPL 2022 Mega Auction. The Batsman's name was brought up on the very first day of the 2-day auction, but after going unsold on that day, the veteran all-rounder didn't make in the last list of 69 players for the accelerated auctions on Sunday. Meaning, Suresh Raina is officially out of the 15th edition of the IPL.

Suresh Raina, in the IPL 2021 was associated with Chennai Super Kings. Mr. IPL is the fourth-highest run-getter in the history of IPL with 5,528 runs in 205 games. IPL 2022 will be the second edition of the tournament in which the cricketer will not feature.

Earlier, in the year 2020, Suresh Raina pulled out of the IPL due to the pandemic and citing personal reasons for it. SK CEO KS Viswanathan had stated, “Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time.”

But the very next year he returned for IPL in Dubai and played some match-winning innings for Chennai Super Kings. Although, the batsman wasn't firey as he was in the glory years of his career. With age and injuries, it is unlikely for the veteran to return for the next IPL season.

Check Records Held by Mr. IPL aka Raina here:

First batsman to score 5000 runs in the IPL

Most catches- 109 catches in 205 games

Most half-centuries for CSK – 33

Most boundaries for CSK – 425

Raina had retired from international cricket in the year 2020 and he played his last ever game for team India in the year 2018 against England. Sharing a post, Raina wrote, " It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you, India. Jai Hind.” and announced his retirement, soon after Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni had done the same.

Posted By: Ashita Singh