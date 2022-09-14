SC Allows Amendments To BCCI Constitution, Paves Way For Ganguly, Shah To Continue For Another 3 Years

SUPREME Court on Wednesday allowed the BCCI to make amendments to its constitution, paving the way for the board's president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to continue for another three-year term.

"We are of the considered view that the amendment would not dilute the original objective. We accept the proposed amendment," the Supreme Court said, adding, "amendment proposed by BCCI doesn't detract from spirit of our original judgment and is accepted".

Both Ganguly and Shah can stay at the helm of affairs in the BCCI even after their first term had come to an end earlier this month due to mandatory 'cooling off period'.

The cooling-off period for office bearers will kick in after two consecutive terms at either the BCCI or at the state association level. The office bearers can now have a maximum of 12 years at one go: two three-year terms at the state association level and two three-year terms at the BCCI, and after this, the cooling-off will be applicable.

In its proposed amendment, BCCI had sought the abolition of a cooling-off period for its office bearers which would enable Ganguly and Shah to continue in office as president and secretary despite them having completed six years at respective state cricket associations.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for BCCI, told a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli, that the game of cricket is substantially streamlined in the country. He submitted that the apex court has said that when the bye-laws will go into functional preparedness, some changes could be made with the leave of the court.

While the submission was being made, the bench said "BCCI is an autonomous body. We cannot micro-manage its functioning."

(With Agencies input)