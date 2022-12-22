SunRisers Hyderabad Full Squad IPL 2023: SRH Players List, Captain, Retained Players And More

IPL 2023 Auction: SunRisers Hyderabad will look to better their eighth-place finish in the next edition of the tournament. (Photo: ANI)

SunRisers Hyderabad is one of the teams which will be highly excited for Friday's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction, having the maximum number of players slot available in the squad.

Ahead of the auction, the Hyderabad-based franchise released their skipper Kane Williamson who led them in this year's tournament after the dismal performance of the side. They also have the maximum purse going into the auction.

The 2008 (then Deccan Chargers) and 2016 IPL winners will also look for the captaincy role when they enter the bidding arena in Kochi.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Full squad and other details:



Total slots available: 13

Overseas slots available: 4

Purse remaining: INR 42.25 crore

Retained Players: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi*, Glenn Phillips* (wk), Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen*, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar

Released Players: Jagadeesha Suchith, Kane Williamson*, Nicholas Pooran*, Priyam Garg, R Samarth, Romario Shepherd*, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott*, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod