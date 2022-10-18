Sunil Gavaskar, Tom Moody Pick Their T20 World Cup 2022 Finalists

The ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia is the talk of the town among all cricket lovers as it is the biggest cricketing event of the year. Currently, eight teams are fighting to qualify for the Super 12 round, only four will get the chance to enter the next stage in the tournament.

The Super 12 matches will start on Saturday, October 22 with defending champions Australia facing last year's runners-up New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground. The main event of the T20 World Cup is due to begin but the veterans of the game have their predictions for the finalists.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar and former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody have said that the inaugural champion of the shortest format World Cup India and Australia will play this year's T20 World Cup final at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13.

"India, definitely. And because I am in Australia so I am going to say Australia," Gavaskar said on Star Sports before the warm-up match between India and Australia on Monday.

When asked the same, Moody said: "I am going to give you the top four. Australia, England will go through from their group. I think Pakistan and India would be leading the other group. The finalists, I have to say Australia and India."

On Monday, India defeated Australia by six runs in their first official warm-up match in Brisbane. India will take on New Zealand in their second warm-up game on Wednesday at the Gabba, Brisbane.

India will start their marquee event campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.