New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has courted controversy over his comments on Shane Warne, who died on Friday of a suspected heart attack in Thailand. Gavaskar praised the legendary Australian leg-spinner for the impact he had on the game, however, he stopped short of calling Warne the greatest spinner of all time. Warne's death at the age of 52 sent shockwaves across the cricketing fraternity.

Speaking to a television channel, Gavaskar said Warne "mastered a difficult craft" and he was "revered all over the cricketing world". However, Gavaskar said Warne would be behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan in the overall list as the greatest spinner of all time.

"Warne mastered a craft which is so difficult... wrist spin. To pick 700-plus wickets like he did in test cricket, hundreds more in one-day cricket tells you how good a bowler he was," Gavaskar told India Today.

"Finger spin is a lot easier, you have more control over what you want to bowl but leg-spin or wrist spin is tough. For him to have bowled the way he did, the way he seemed to create magic... at will was the reason he was revered all over the cricketing world."

With 800 Test wickets, Muralitharan is the world's all-time highest wicket-taker, ahead of Warne, who has 708 scalps to his name. Gavaskar said the Indian spinners and Muralitharan were better than Warne as the Australian was "pretty ordinary against India".

"For me, the Indian spinners and Muralitharan were certainly better than Warne. Because look at Warne's record against India. It was pretty ordinary against India," Gavaskar said.

"Because he didn't have much success against Indian players, who are very good players of spin bowling, I don't think I would call him the greatest. Muralitharan with the success that he had against India would rank over him in my book," he added.

Warne's death followed that of fellow Australian great, wicketkeeper Rod Marsh, at the age of 74.

"Within the space of 24 hours the cricket world has lost two giants of the game, not just Australian cricket but the cricket world. Rodney Marsh and then Shane Warne. This is unbelievable. Hard to come to grips with," Gavaskar said.

Meanwhile, Gavaskar's comments, particularly the timing, riled up a lot of Warne fans. Gavaskar also suggested that Warne's lifestyle had contributed to his early death.

"He was always looking to live life fully, king size as they call it and he did that and maybe because he lived life in such a manner is perhaps the reason why his heart couldn't take it and he passed away so soon," Gavaskar said.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta