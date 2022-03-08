New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former India captain and legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar on Monday expressed regrets over his "not the greatest" remarks on legendary spinner Shane Warne, who passed away last week due to a "sudden heart attack". In an Instagram post, Gavaskar said it was "not the right time for the comparisons" he made, adding all he meant to do was give an honest opinion when the question was asked of him.

"In hindsight, that question should not have been asked and I should not have answered as it was not the right time for any comparison or evaluation," Gavaskar said. "Warne was one of the greatest players to ever grace the game. Rodney Marsh was also one of the best wicketkeepers. May their souls rest in peace."

Paying tribute to Warne during an interview with a TV channel, Gavaskar had said he does not consider Warne as the greatest spinner of all time as his performance in India was "pretty ordinary". The 72-year-old former India captain further said he would rate Indian spinners and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan higher than the Australian legend.

"Because look at Shane Warne's record against India. It was pretty ordinary. In India, he got five wickets only once in Nagpur, and that too because Zaheer Khan swung wildly against him to give him a fifer," Gavaskar said on India Today. "Because he did not have much success against Indian players who were very good players of spin, I don't think I would call him the greatest."

Warne died on Friday in Thailand's Koh Samui at the age of 52. He played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, he snared 293 scalps. Warne is only behind Muralitharan (800) in the list of highest wicket-takers in the longest format of the game.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma