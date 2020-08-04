“Ravi and Virat probably challenge each other enough but there is such respect between them that it works,” Slater said in ‘Cricket Connected’ chat show on Star Sports.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The blend of Ravi Shastri's off the field team management with Virat Kohli's on-field Cricketing brilliance has achieved many milestones in the past few years. Despite mired into acute controversies, now and then, the pair continues to pave the path of Indian Cricket Team's remarkable progress in World Cricket.

The latest stamp of approval on Kohli-Shastri equation of Cricketing benefit has come from none other than former Australian batsman Michael Slater. Michael, who is widely regarded as the predecessor of Herschel Gibbs-Virender Sehwag brand of Cricket, admired the kind of respect both Kohli and Ravi Shastri have for each other.

Michael Slater who has been Ravi Shastri's long time colleague in Commentator-box also praised the way two of them have their heart of their sleeves.

“Both of them have their heart on their sleeve. I have worked with Ravi for so long in the commentary box, so I have got to know him and he was one of my great mates when we worked together. He is a big personality,” Slater added further.

‘Shastri gives Kohli his space’: Ashish Nehra

The same chat show also had former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra as one of its guests. Nehra said that what makes Kohli-Shastri partnership to work in team's favour, is the space which Ravi Shastri gives to Kohli when the latter needs it the most.

“Ravi Shastri gives Virat Kohli his space, that he needs. Virat Kohli knows the type of person Ravi Shastri is and what can be extracted from him,” says Nehra, adding, “If you are stuck in quicksand till your neck, he (Shastri) will ask you to push with your hands twice and you would come out. Virat Kohli also likes leading from the front. Both have similar personalities. So, it is very good between the two of them.”

Posted By: Talib Khan