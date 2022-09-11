Stuart Broad Overtakes Glenn McGrath To Become Second Highest Wicket-Taking Pacer In Tests

England's ace pacer Stuart Broad has etched another record to his illustrious career as he surpassed Australia legend Glenn McGrath to become second-highest wicket-taking pacer in the history of the red-ball cricket.

Broad achieved the feat in the ongoing third Test against South Africa at The Oval after he trapped Proteas skipper Dean Algar lbw for 36 on day four. The scalp was Broad's 564th in Test cricket and has now trails his partner James Anderson in the wickets column for pacers, who has 666 wickets to his name.

Milestone alert



Stuart Broad now has the second-highest wickets for a pacer (564) in Test cricket #ENGvSA | #WTC23 |https://t.co/N8y2VlhyID pic.twitter.com/sEb6Oit4Zr — ICC (@ICC) September 11, 2022

Overall, Broad became the fifth highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, trailing former legends Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (666) and Anil Kumble (619).

Broad reached the milestone figure while playing in his 159th Test for England. The veteran pacer has clinched 3 10-wicket hauls while he got five-wicket hauls for 19 times in his career so far. The 37-year-old has been a vital player in England's squad. Earlier on Saturday, Broad equalled McGrath's record with his 563rd scalp.

Coming back to the match, England won the toss and asked visitors to bat. England bowlers restricted proteas to 118 while the hosts posted 158 in their first innings. South Africa have reached the three-figure mark in their second essay for the loss of four wickets in the series decider match. They are 61 runs ahead at the time of filing this report.

The series is currently levelled at 1-1 after the two games of the three-match series.