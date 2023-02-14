Teams Will Try To Emulate Our Positive Approach: Stuart Broad On England's 'Bazball' Playing Style

Ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, experienced England pacer Stuart Broad feels that their attacking playing style in red-ball cricket which is commonly referred to as 'Bazball' will be replicated by teams in near future.

The captain-coach duo of Ben Stokes and Brandon McCullum have had great success for England in Test cricket ever since they have been appointed to the role due to their attacking approach. It started with a 3-0 clean sweep in the Test series against New Zealand followed by a 2-1 win over South Africa.

In their recent tour of Pakistan, England swept the Test series 3-0, their first away win against the opponents since 2000-01.

“There has been some attention on whether other teams will try to emulate our positive approach to Test cricket and, although it hasn’t been evident yet, they will in time because players have so much expansion in their games now,” Broad said in his Daily Mail column.

“Yet you must also play your own style. For example, I wouldn’t expect Sir Alastair Cook to come in and hit 80 off 50. He did all right scoring his 12,000 Test runs with his own method and he would still work in this team.”

“But I could envisage certain players of the recent past that might be looking at us and thinking of what might have been. Shane Watson coming in at six in a team like this? You’d be licking your lips,” he added.

The 36-year-old pacer has a strong argument to support attacking play in Test cricket as it gives the result on flat pitches rather than a draw.

"One of the reasons that I believe others will try to speed up, though, is that you can get results out of draws, particularly on flat pitches,” said Broad, the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Tests currently with 566 scalps from 159 Tests.

Broad feels that fans are adapting themselves to see 'bazball' from England as they don't criticise them for a bad show on the field.

“We’ve already witnessed that fans allow you that extra bit of leeway to be aggressive because they know how enjoyable it is to watch and so, when we are 50 for eight, we are not mauled for a bad performance,” he concluded.

The first Test between England and New Zealand will be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui from Thursday, February 16.