New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Stuart Broad has become only the second English bowler and seventh overall, to claim 500 wickets in Test cricket. The England pacer dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite lbw, in front of stumps for 14. It was his third wicket in the second innings during the final day of the Test series against West Indies at Old Trafford. Stuart achieved the milestone in his 140th Test. He is now only the fourth fast bowler after James Anderson Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh in the 500 club along with three spinners, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble.

After being ignored for the series opener against the West Indies in Southampton, the 34-year-old pacer silenced his critics by putting up scintillating performances in the remaining two Tests. He ended the third day of the series decider with 499 Test wickets, just one short of the coveted 500 mark

"The mark of a champion sportsman is not when you get knocked down, but how you bounce back and we've seen that in this series with Stuart Broad," Atherton wrote in a column for 'Sky Sports'

"When you get left out, that's when you find out a little bit more about yourself. Some players, when they get to that stage and get left out, they might just say, 'Well, I've done enough with my career'

"But clearly Stuart Broad, with that fire in the belly he showed, has got more to come and he doesn't just want to get 500 wickets - he wants to get up to 600 as well," Atherton added

Broad, who is England's all-time second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game, had minced no word in criticising the decision of leaving him out of the first Test, which the hosts lost against the West Indies.

But brought back into the side for the remaining two games, Broad went on to claim six wickets in the series-levelling second Test before handing England the advantage with eight wickets in the ongoing final Test.

