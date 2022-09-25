'Stinks Seeing A Game Won Like That': Michael Vaughan On Deepti Sharma's Run-Out

Former cricketers and experts of the game have got the latest topic to debate on after India all-rounder Deepti Sharma disloged the bails at the non-striker's end and sent Charlie Dean back to pavilion after taking her bowling strike in the final ODI of the series at Lord's on Saturday. Many players have divided opinion on the incident whether it is in 'spirit of the game' or not?

During the 43rd over of the innings, England were nine down chasing 170, Deepti saw Dean backing up before delivering the ball and the former whipped the bails off to bundle England for 153 and won the match by 16 runs to complete 3-0 clean sweep in the series.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan is very critical of Deept Sharma's run-out and said 'it stinks seeing a game won like that'.

"Mankad is in the rules,but I hope it’s not a go too tactic .. You surely don’t train all your lives to win a game using that tactic .. and I know Batters should train to stay behind the line but it stinks seeing a game won like that .. Yesterday was a bloody good game too," Vaughan tweeted.

After the match India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur backed Deepti and said,"It's part of the game I don't think we have done something new. It shows your awareness, what batters are doing. I will back my players, she hasn't done something outside the rules."

Earlier this week, the ICC moved 'Mankad' from 'unfair play' to 'run out' section while announcing the certain changes to the playing conditions.

Regarding "running out of the non-striker", the ICC stated: " The Playing Conditions follow the Laws in moving this method of effecting a Run out from the 'Unfair Play' section to the 'Run out' section."