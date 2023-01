STA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction BBL 2022-23, Fantasy Cricket Hints Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Match 56: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s, At 1:45 PM IST January 25 Wednesday

By JE Sports Desk Wed, 25 Jan 2023 09:45 AM IST

STA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction BBL

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s STA vs THU at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of REN vs STR, Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Player List, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – REN vs STR, KFC Big Bash League – T20, Online Cricket Tips – Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder BBL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder

TOSS: The Big Bash League toss between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder will take place at 1:15 PM IST – January 25.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

STA vs THU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: J Clarke

Batters: T Rogers, H Cartwright, O Davies, D Warner

All-rounders: D Sams, B Webster, M Stoinis

Bowlers: L Wood, N Coulter Nile, G Sandhu

STA vs THU Probable 11

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, James Seymour, Nick Larkin, Clint Hinchliffe, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Liam Hatcher, and Adam Zampa (c).

Sydney Thunder: Matthew Gilkes (wk), David Warner, Blake Nikitaras, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Joel Davies, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, and Usman Qadir.

STA vs THU Squads