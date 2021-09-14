Lasith Malinga on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket saying "while my shoes will rest my love for the game will never rest.” He made the announcement on his social media handle.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sri Lankan cricketer Lasith Malinga on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Malinga posted a message on his social media account announcing his decision. He also posted a video on his YouTube channel with the caption “While my shoes will rest my love for the game will never rest.”

"The experience that I have gained through the past 17 years will no longer be needed in the field since I have decided to retire from T20I Cricket marking my retirement from all formats of cricket," the post read.

"But I will be continuously supporting the younger generations who thrives to uplift the spirit of the game and I will always be there with all who love the game," it added.

Earlier this year, Malinga’s IPL team Mumbai Indians said Malinga wished to retire from the franchise cricket. He was not retained in the squad this year. Malinga last played for Sri Lanka in March 2020, in a T20I vs West Indies. Sri Lanka announced their squad for the T20 World Cup last week.

Malinga had made his debut for Sri Lanka in a Test against Australia on July 1, 2004. He played a crucial role in Sri Lanka reaching the final of the 2011 World Cup.

Malinga then went on to lead Sri Lanka to the 2014 T20 World Cup trophy. He was also a veteran in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He made 122 appearances for Mumbai Indians and was a key role in helping the franchise become the most successful one in the cash-rich league.

