Sri Lankan Cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka Arrested In Australia On Rape Charges

Sri Lankan Cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested in Australia on rape charges on Sunday morning.

Gunathilaka was reportedly arrested from the team hotel in Sydney's central business district over a complaint of sexual abuse of a 29-year-old woman. The alleged sexual assault was reported in Rose Bay earlier this week.

"The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it's alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of Wednesday 2 November 2022," ESPN quoted a New South Wales police statement.

The police said a crime scene examination was carried out at a property in Rose Bay on Saturday, following which a 31-year-old man was arrested from a hotel on Sussex Street.

"He was taken to Sydney City Police Station and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent. The Sri Lankan national was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court via AVL [audio visual links] today," the statement said.

The left-handed batter, who played against Namibia in the first round match of the T20 World Cup, was later ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. Gunathilaka was replaced in the squad but remained with the team in Australia.

The Sri Lankan batter has played eight Tests, 47 ODIs and 46 T20Is since making his international debut in November 2015.

The Lankan team, which finished fourth in Group 1, qualified for the Super 12 stage. However, their tournament ended on Sunday after facing defeat in final group match against England at the SCG.