SL vs AFG Live Updates, Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka 41/3 After First Powerplay Despite Losing Early Wickets

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi has won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup opener at Dubai International Stadium. The inaugural match of the Asia Cup 2022 is about to be played between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium. Sri Lanka remains the host country for this edition of the tournament despite it being shifted to UAE due to civil unrest and economic crisis. Six Asian teams including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Hong Kong are competing for the coveted title.