SL vs AFG Live Updates, Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka 41/3 After First Powerplay Despite Losing Early Wickets

08:16 PM
Asia Cup 2022: SL vs AFG, Live Updates
Bhanuka Rajapaksha and Danushka Gunathilaka are holding fort for Sri Lanka despite losing three early wickets. Sri Lanka are 41/3 after 6 overs.
07:57 PM
Asia Cup 2022: SL vs AFG, Live Updates
Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled maiden over as Sri Lanka reeling at 5/3 after the end of three overs. Danushka Gunathilaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa are on the crease.
07:53 PM
Asia Cup 2022: SL vs AFG, Live Updates
Sri Lanka lose another wicket in the second over as Naveen-ul-Haq grabbed opener Pathum Nissanka (3). Ball nicked Nissanka's bat and was cleanly taken by wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
07:43 PM
Asia Cup 2022: SL vs AFG, Live Updates
Fazalhaq Farooqi provides dream start to Afghanistan as he bagged two wickets -- Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka -- in the first over of the match. Sri Lanka 3/2 after the first over.
07:10 PM
Asia Cup 2022: SL vs AFG, Live Updates
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana.
07:09 PM
Asia Cup 2022: SL vs AFG, Live Updates
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
07:07 PM
Asia Cup 2022: SL vs AFG, Live Updates
Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka in the opening fixture of the Asia Cup at Dubai International Stadium.
07:05 PM
Asia Cup 2022: SL vs AFG, Live Updates
Pitch Report | Scott Styris and Wasim Akram: There's quite a bit of grass here. It will definitely seam around. It might grip a bit, but it'll be straight bowling from the spinners. This has been a great cricket ground in general. Terrific surface for batting and bowling, there should be a lot of runs.
06:47 PM
Asia Cup 2022: SL vs AFG, Live Updates
Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have faced off against each other only once in the shortest format. The Islanders emerged victorious but it was way back in 2016. The Islanders ought to play the opening round of the T20 World Cup in Australia while Afghanistan have directly progressed to the Super 12s.
06:25 PM
Asia Cup 2022: SL vs AFG, Live Updates
Sri Lanka's probable playing XI: Kusal Mendis (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva/Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.
Afghanistan's probable playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad.
06:22 PM
Asia Cup 2022: SL vs AFG, Live Updates
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Asia Cup 2022 opening match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan being held at the Dubai International Stadium. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates!
Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi has won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup opener at Dubai International Stadium. The inaugural match of the Asia Cup 2022 is about to be played between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium. Sri Lanka remains the host country for this edition of the tournament despite it being shifted to UAE due to civil unrest and economic crisis. Six Asian teams including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Hong Kong are competing for the coveted title.
27 August 2022