Sri Lanka Suspends Danushka Gunathilaka From All Forms Of Cricket Over Rape Charges

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday suspended the batter from all forms of cricket with immediate effect after he was charged and arrested on rape charges in Sydney. Sri Lanka Cricket will not consider him for any selections, it said in a statement.

In an official statement, SLC said, “The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket decided to suspend national player Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket with immediate effect and will not consider him for any selections after being informed that Mr. Gunathilaka was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a woman in Australia.

The ExCo of SLC decided to suspend national player Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket with immediate effect and will not consider him for any selections. READ 👇https://t.co/0qp6lNVEoH — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) November 7, 2022

“Furthermore, Sri Lanka Cricket will take the necessary steps to promptly carry out an inquiry into the alleged offence, and, upon conclusion of the aforementioned court case in Australia, steps will be taken to penalise the said player if found guilty.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to emphasize that it adopts a “zero tolerance” policy for any such conduct by a player and will provide all the required support to the Australian law enforcement authorities to carry out an impartial inquiry into the incident."

Last Sunday, Police arrested and charged Gunathilaka, hours after the national team lost to England at the Twenty20 World Cup. In several videos doing round on social media Gunathilaka had appeared by video link in handcuffs at a Sydney court on Monday to seek bail after he was charged with four counts of sexual assault. Gunathilaka, who spoke only to confirm his identity, was shown on a screen in Downing Centre Local Court.

Earlier, Gunathilaka was ruled out of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in the first round after sustaining a hamstring injury. He was replaced by travelling reserve Ashen Bandara but stayed with in Australia with the Lankan squad. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old has represented Sri Lanka in 46 T20Is and has scored 741 runs at an average of 16.46.