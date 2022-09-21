Sri Lanka Part Ways With Director Of Cricket Tom Moody

Sri Lanka Cricket has terminated director of cricket Tom Moody's contract with immediate effect. He was appointed at the post in March last year after the recommendation by the Technical Advisory Committee of the SLC.

"The Executive Committee of the SLC, after much deliberation, was of the opinion that Tom Moody’s services are no longer required as he was directly reporting to the Technical Advisory Committee, which has ceased to exist now," SLC said in a release.

"Sri Lanka Cricket, while thanking Tom for his contribution to the game of cricket in Sri Lanka during his tenure, wishes him the very best for his future endeavors," it added.

Moody said it was privilege to serve the island nation again and is proud of the team's achievement during his tenure.

“It was a privilege to service SLC again and I’m proud of what I managed to achieve during my term with the guidance of the Technical Advisory Committee,” he said.

The Lankan cricket board, however, doesn't expect Moody's departure to have too big an impact at this stage.

"Each area there are cricketing experts who get involved. So the cricketing matters are being discussed internally and we take decisions based on that," SLC chief executive Ashley de Silva told ESPNcricinfo.

"We brought in Mahela not to be a coach on each and every tour. But what I can say is that one of the main reasons for our recent resurgence is Mahela's involvement. Mahela's role is mainly one that's behind the scenes, away from the public. But he is involved in a lot of areas, like team strategy and selection. Because of that, if you look at even junior cricket, we've improved a lot in recent times. Mahela has had a big hand in that," he added.

Moody was recently relieved from his post as head coach of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad as well but has taken over as director of cricket at Desert Vipers, one of the six teams in the UAE's ILT20.