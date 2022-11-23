Sri Lanka Hands Chamika Karunaratne One-Year Ban From All Forms Of Cricket

Karunarante has also been dropped from the ODI squad facing Afghanistan in a three-match series starting on November 25 in Kandy.

By JE Sports Desk
Wed, 23 Nov 2022 07:14 PM IST
Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday banned Chamika Karunaratne, the all-rounder for one year after following a "disciplinary inquiry", it said in an official statement. Chamika has been handed a one-year suspension ban from all forms of cricket over violating the contract of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) during the ICC T20 World cup in Australia.

Karunaratne pleaded guilty to all charges levelled against him including breaching several clauses in the Player Agreement, SLC stated adding "the disciplinary inquiry was carried out by the three-member inquiry panel into the alleged violations by the nationally contracted player". He has also been fined USD 5000 for his breaches.

ICC in its statement said, “Chamika Karunaratne, Sri Lanka, all-rounded, has been handed a one-year ban, suspended for a year, by Sri Lanka Cricket following a "disciplinary inquiry".

"Considering the seriousness of the violations committed by Mr Karunaratne, the Inquiry Panel by its report has recommended to the Executive Committee of the SLC to strongly warn the player to refrain from further violations and to impose a punishment that will not have an impact on his cricketing career," SLC stated.

"Subsequent to the said findings and recommendations of the inquiry panel the Executive Committee of SLC has handed a one-year ban from taking part in all forms of Cricket, and the said ban will be suspended for a period of one year.” it added.

Karunaratne featured in seven matches in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia, picking up three wickets with minimal batting opportunities to make an impact. Meanwhile, Karunarante has also been dropped from the ODI squad facing Afghanistan in a three-match series starting on November 25 in Kandy.

