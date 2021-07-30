An independent panel of inquiry appointed by Sri Lanka Cricket found the three players guilty of breaching COVID-19 safety guidelines, instructions and regulations of the team management in England.

Colombo | Jagran Sports Desk: In a first of its kind action against the breach of COVID-19 protocol, Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday banned three players from international cricket for a period of one year. The Board also imposed a fine of 10 Million Sri Lankan Rupees (or $50,000) on each banned player – Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella – while announcing a one-year ban from all forms of International Cricket and a six-month ban from domestic cricket.

The bans and fines were ordered after Sri Lankan Vice Captain Kusal Mendis, opener Danushka Gunathilaka and Wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella had allegedly broke their bio secure bubble in Durham, England whilst the Lankans were touring England last month. The three were also seen in viral videos on a night out a day before they were to play against England in a One Day International (ODI).

The Sri Lanka cricket stated that the three had brought “disrepute to Sri Lanka Cricket and the country.”

An independent panel of inquiry appointed by Sri Lanka Cricket found the three players guilty of breaching COVID-19 safety guidelines, instructions and regulations of the team management and by the said act “putting in jeopardy the safety of said players, fellow team members and others involved in the tour”.

The Sri Lanka Cricket suggests that as per the instructions and regulations of the team management with regard to the team curfew in place, the three were not present in their hotel rooms during the said time.

The Sri Lanka Cricket added that upon completion of the said one year ban, each player will be subjected to a further ban of one year from playing international cricket which will be suspended for a period of two year.

That is, once an immediate one-year ban is over, for the next two years the three banned players will be allowed to play, following which the three will have to serve another year of ban from all forms of international cricket.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma