'SRH Will Go After Him...': Irfan Pathan Picks Kane Williamson's Replacement Ahead Of IPL 2023 Auction

India batter Mayank Agarwal while playing a shot in Punjab Kings jersey in last edition of the IPL. (Photo: ANI)

Ahead of the Indian Premier League Auction 2023, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels that SunRisers Hyderabad will target opening batter Mayank Agarwal as they need an aggressive batter in the top order after releasing skipper Kane Williamson.

Mayank was released by Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. He captained the Mohali-based side in IPL 2022 season.

On the other hand, Williamson had a flop IPL 2022 where he scored 216 runs across 13 matches with a strike rate of 94. SRH didn't continue with Williamson for another season despite purchasing him for mammoth Rs 14 crore.

“SRH will go after Mayank Agarwal because they need a kind of aggressive opener as well. They don’t have Kane Williamson right now who led them for many years as an experienced player and who used to open the innings as well," Pathan said on Star Sports show Game Plan.

Pathan believes that Mayank can also fit in the leadership role for SunRisers Hyderabad.

He added, “Mayank Agarwal is the kind of guy who has led a side, who plays quite freely as well, very fearless, very selfless. They might be thinking of him going forward as a leader as well.”

Retained players by SunRisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Hyderabad will go into the IPL 2023 auction with the highest purse of Rs 42.25 after releasing 12 players including Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Priyam Garg and Sean Abbott.

The IPL Auction 2023 is scheduled to be held in Kochi on Friday, December 23.