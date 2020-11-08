Kane Williamson's heroic knock of 67 went in vain as Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in the qualifier 2 to seal a spot in the finals of the Indian Premier League 2020 against Mumbai Indians.

Chasing a target of 190, Hyderabad got off to a poor start, losing its opener David Warner for just 2 in the second over of the match. Manish Pandey and Priyam Garg briefly steadied the innings but fell in quick succession for 21 and 17 respectively in the fifth over of the match. Williamson held the fort after top order collapsed, but the asking rate remained a worry for Hyderabad. The two ran the team close to the total but could not sail through and were dismissed in the final overs. This is the second year in a row that the Orange Army has been knocked out by Delhi in the playoffs.

“First and foremost, no one gave us a chance at the start,” Warner said after the match. “Mumbai has a great team, Delhi as well, and RCBm but I am proud to be where we are today. Natarajan is a find of this IPL, and he’s been outstanding. Rashid has been amazing, and so has Manish Pandey at No 3. From an all-round perspective, it’s been great. I’d like to thank all our supporters at hime.”

Batting first, Delhi got off to a flying start, with openers Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis taking the team to the 50-run mark inside the powerplay. Dhawan marched on after his partner's dismissal and brought up his 41st half-century in the IPL with a six. The team was projected to go past the 200-run mark, but some brilliant bowling by Hyderabad in the final overs restricted the team to 189.

“Best feeling ever,” DC skipper Shreyas Iyer said after the win. “Our Journey has been a rollercoaster. End of the day, we stuck together as a family. Very happy with the effort every individual has put in. Has taught me many things. Lot of responsibility comes with being a captain. But have been getting support from coaches and support staff.”

Delhi will be facing defending champions Mumbai Indians in the finals of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 10.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja