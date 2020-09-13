A seven-year ban slapped on Indian pacer S Sreesanth for alleged spot-fixing ended on Sunday, leaving the flamboyant bowler with an option to resume his career given he proves his fitness.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: A seven-year ban slapped on Indian pacer S Sreesanth for alleged spot-fixing ended on Sunday, leaving the flamboyant bowler with an option to resume his career given he proves his fitness.

“I’m completely free of any charges nd anything nd now gonna represent the sport I love the most. will give my very best to every ball I ball even (if) it’s just practice,” the he tweeted on Thursday a couple of days before the end of his suspension. “Just have another 5 to 7 years max to give it all I’ve got nd I will."

The 37-year-old has already announced his intentions to resume at least his domestic career at the end of the ban and his home state Kerala has promised to consider him if he proves his fitness.

The BCCI banned Sreesanth in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan.

But on March 15 last year, the Supreme Court set aside the BCCI disciplinary committee’s order and asked the Board to reconsider the quantum of punishment.

“I will never ever cheat cricket even when iam playing a friendly match..I don’t ball (bowl) easy ones or try to loose…so pls get that right with everyone…” Sreesanth posted recently.

Sreesanth played 27 Tests and 53 ODIs for India, taking 87 and 75 wickets respectively. He has also taken seven wickets in 10 T20 Internationals.

The temperamental pacer was also popular for his exuberant celebrations after taking wickets but his life and career went downhill after the spot-fixing scandal.

However, he maintained his innocence throughout the damaging controversy.

