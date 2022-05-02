Pune | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday took a veiled dig at Ravindra Jadeja and said "spoon-feeding doesn't help captain" after his side defeated Kane Willaimson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) here at the 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 in Pune.

Speaking after the match, the 40-year-old said a captain needs to be responsible and take "crucial decisions" in a match. He revealed Jadeja was informed last season that "he will be given a chance to captain this year", adding that he had "enough time to prepare".

"...what is important is you want him to lead the side and I wanted that transition to happen," said Dhoni at the post-match conference.

In the first couple of games, the veteran wicket-keeper batsman said, "there was information going in towards" Jadeja, but he was allowed "to decide which angle to bowl".

"At the end of the season, you don't want him to feel as the captaincy was done by someone else and I'm just going for toss. So it was a gradual transition," Dhoni said.

Just days before beginning of the IPL, Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Jadeja. However, the all-rounder decided to step down after he failed to cope with the pressure, forcing the CSK to appoint Dhoni again.

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game & has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," the CSK said in a statement.

Jadeja's performance had been hit by leadership responsibility as he has scored merely 113 runs and taken five wickets in the nine games so far. Jadeja, experts believe, also struggled to come out of the aura of Dhoni, who has won four IPL titles.

In fact, in most of the games, he was seen fielding at the deep and it was Dhoni who took the decisions leaving no ambiguity as to who was actually in-charge. On one occasion, a decision about a crucial bowling change, was done by Dhoni in consultation with Bravo even as Jadeja was seen running towards them from his deep mid-wicket position to take part in the discussion.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma