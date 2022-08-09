South African Cricket Umpire Rudi Koertzen Dies In A Car Crash

South African umpire Rudi Koertzen is no more. One of the most respected umpires in world cricket, Rudi passed away on August 9. He and three other people were killed in a head-on collision on Tuesday. As per local media reports, the crash occurred on Tuesday morning in an area called Riversdale in South Africa.

Rudi's son Koertzen Jr told Algoa FM News that his father died on impact.“He went on a golf tournament with some of his friends, and they were expected to come back on Monday, but it seems they decided to play another round of golf", Koertzen Jr said.

Rudi became an umpire in the year 1981 and officiated in his first game, an ODI, in December 1992. From a very young he was a cricket enthusiast. All in all, he officiated 331 matches in International cricket and ended his illustrious career by officiating in his last game, a Test match between Pakistan and Australia in 2010. In total, he officiated in 108 Tests, a record 209 ODIs and 14 T20Is.

Before his last match as an umpire, the ICC paid him a tribute and said, "We owe a debt of gratitude to Rudi for his hard work and effort throughout his time as an international umpire."

"He is one of the most highly respected umpires of the game and we wish him the best of luck in his final Test tomorrow. It is somewhat fitting that Rudi's final appointment before retiring from the Elite Panel is to officiate in the pinnacle of our great sport, Test cricket," ICC added.