South Africa Team Arrives In India For Limited-Overs Series

South African team has landed in India for the upcoming limited-overs series against the hosts starting from September 28.

India will play host to South Africa for three T20Is and as many ODIs before heading to Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup. Currently, India are playing a three-match T20I series against Australia. After the two games, the series is levelled at 1-1 and the final encounter is being played at Hyderabad.

Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas squad in the series. In their last series, South Africa played against England in the three-match Test series where they suffered a 1-2 loss at the hands of hosts after winning the first match.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma will lead India in the T20Is while Mohammed Shami will make return in India squad after missing the Asia Cup and Australia series. India havn't named their ODI squad for the home series against South Africa yet.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

South Africa ODI squad against India: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo , Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

The first T20I will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on September 28 followed by Guwahati and Indore on October 2 and 4 respectively.

The ODI series will start at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow October 6.