South Africa Name Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell In T20 World Cup Squad, Rassie van der Dussen Ruled Out

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November this year. With the same squad and three reserves, the Proteas will also make the trip to India ahead of the tournament for the three-match T20I series later this month.



White-ball skipper Temba Bavuma will make his return to the national fold after demonstrating a full recovery from a left elbow injury suffered in the T20I series against India in June.

Rassie van der Dussen has been ruled out of the tournament due to a fracture of his left index finger that he sustained during the second Test against England in Manchester.

"He will require surgery and is expected to take up to at least six weeks to recover," the CSA said in a statement.

The 22-year-old Tristan Stubbs has received his maiden World Cup call up following an impressive outing in the recent T20I series against England. Other notable selections include Rilee Rossouw and Wayne Parnell, with the selectors naming three travelling reserves in Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jasen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

All 18 players are available to play in T20I series against India from September 28 – October 4, while a 15-strong player squad has been named for the proceeding three-match 50-over series. The squad departs for India on September 23.

CSA Convenor of Selectors Victor Mpitsang said: “This has been a really tough squad to select, simply because we had so many players in excellent form over the past few months and performing at a level that made the selectors sit up and notice them.

“Someone like Tristan Stubbs who was not in the frame a year ago has done incredibly well to force his way into the mix based on his performances and his selection should be an inspiration for every young player out there. We are also delighted to welcome back our captain Temba Bavuma from injury and we have no doubt his return will further galvanise the team."

Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

South Africa ODI squad against India: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo , Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.